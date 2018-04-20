Rachel Weisz Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Daniel Craig

After seven years of marriage, Rachel Weisz is expecting her first child with Daniel Craig.

"I'll be showing soon," she told The New York Times with a smile. "Daniel and I are so happy. We're going to have a little human. We can't wait to meet him or her. It's all such a mystery."

This time around, the Dream House co-stars know what to expect: Weisz, 48, has a son, 11, with director Darren Aronofsky, and Craig, 50, has a daughter, 25, with actress Fiona Loudon.

"I'm very happy being married," Weisz said of Craig. "Very, very happy."

While some celebrities make "coupledom" part of their brand, that's not true for Weisz and Craig. "I really take my hat off to them. But Daniel and I are really similar. We just literally don't know how to do that," she confessed. "We're just really crap at talking about our private lives." Outside of Hollywood, the actress told The New York Times' Maureen O'Dowd, "I love being Mrs. Craig." In fact, Weisz shared, "I'm Mrs. Craig on my checkbooks and passports and things."