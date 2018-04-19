Ariana Grande Makes a Triumphant Musical Return With "No Tears Left to Cry"

The wait is over.

After some cryptic digital promotion, Ariana Grande debuted new music late Thursday night. "No Tears Left to Cry" is Grande's first single from her forthcoming album—and the first to be released after a bombing took the lives of 22 fans during a concert in Manchester in May 2017.

"I don't think I've been through anything as traumatic as [what] we've been through," Grande said five months after the attack, giving Coveteur a rare interview. "So…[touring] can be a lot."

Grande canceled seven shows right after the incident and swiftly organized a benefit concert, One Love Manchester, which raised millions of dollars for the British Red Cross. The pop star resumed her Dangerous Woman Tour June 7 at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris, ending the final leg in Hong Kong in September. "Calling it off and going home was not an option. The message of the show was too important. For the crew and everyone involved, it's become more than just a show for us," she insisted. "We are really grateful to be here and really grateful for this show."