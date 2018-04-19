Grey's Anatomy Eats Weed Cookies & Uncovers Some Secrets

Ok so we're not going to ask Grey's Anatomy to get its doctors high every week. We would never ask for that.

But like...that was so much fun. Maggie deciding she didn't need her neck anymore? And then just listing cheeses? What a gift.

And then we had Alex making so much fun of new adopted dad Owen and attempting to wrap up a teddy bear like a baby, while Andrew laid on the hospital floor and cried over his girlfriend and Katherine and Jackson tried to have a very serious family conversation. The completely sober Meredith later walked in to find Bailey and April doing something we can best describe as playing nose kazoos, all thanks to Arizona's patients accidentally making cookies with pot peanut butter.