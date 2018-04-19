How to Get Away With Murder's Karla Souza Gives Birth to a Baby Girl

Surprise! Karla Souza just got away with one top-secret pregnancy.

The How to Get Away With Murder star announced via social media on Thursday that she and husband Marshall Trenkmann welcomed their first child together. Karla gave birth to a baby girl named Gianna, and as she described, "The last nine months have been nothing short of a miracle."

"So I have something to share with you guys," the Mexican actress captioned a baby bump photo before revealing moments later that her bundle of joy had already arrived!