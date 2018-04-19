So True or So False? Is Kylie Jenner Being Mommy-Shamed for Going to Coachella?

by Vannessa Jackson | Thu., Apr. 19, 2018 5:12 PM

True or false?! 

It's safe to say that the Jenners and the Kardashians have a lot of false rumors being generated about them. Don't worry, because E! News is here to set the record straight on at least a few of them. Why are the haters trolling Kylie Jenner?

After the reality star enjoyed a fun-filled weekend at the Coachella music festival, people have taken to social media to shame the star for leaving baby Stormi Webster at home. Kylie's not letting the haters get her down and has been posting tons of sweet pics of her and baby Stormi! What's the latest with Tristan Thompson?  

Inside Khloe Kardashians First Days of Motherhood

See the full story in the clip above! 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

