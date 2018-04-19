Kim Kardashian Announces Closure of All DASH Stores

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Apr. 19, 2018 4:40 PM

It's the end of an era for the Kardashian family. 

Kim Kardashian revealed Thursday that she, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian are shutting down their DASH boutiques for good.

The E! reality star released a statement on her app announcing the closures: "After nearly 12 years, my sisters and I have decided to close the doors of our DASH stores. We opened our first store as a family in 2006 and, since then, we have made so many lifelong memories. From opening locations in Los Angeles, Miami and New York, to having our Dash Dolls spin-off show, it's been such a huge part of our lives."

The first DASH storefront opened in the Kardashians' hometown of Calabasas. Multiple seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians captured the sisters' experiences growing their business from a small retailer to a large-scale operation, and E!'s Dash Dolls followed the stories of their employees. 

As for what led to finally closing shop, Kim said her sisters' priorities have shifted over the years. 

She explained, "We've loved running DASH, but in the last few years, we've all grown so much individually. We've been busy running our own brands, as well as being moms and balancing work with our families. We know in our hearts that it's time to move on."

"We love our DASH Dolls and are so grateful for the amazing memories. And we have to give a special thanks to the DASH employees and all of the incredible fans and customers who have supported us throughout the years! We couldn't have done it without you. Thank you to everyone!" she concluded. 

Something tells us a new style-centric venture is right around the corner for this famous family! Until then, we're bidding DASH a fond farewell. 

