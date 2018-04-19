Kim Kardashian Announces Closure of All DASH Stores

It's the end of an era for the Kardashian family.

Kim Kardashian revealed Thursday that she, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian are shutting down their DASH boutiques for good.

The E! reality star released a statement on her app announcing the closures: "After nearly 12 years, my sisters and I have decided to close the doors of our DASH stores. We opened our first store as a family in 2006 and, since then, we have made so many lifelong memories. From opening locations in Los Angeles, Miami and New York, to having our Dash Dolls spin-off show, it's been such a huge part of our lives."

The first DASH storefront opened in the Kardashians' hometown of Calabasas. Multiple seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians captured the sisters' experiences growing their business from a small retailer to a large-scale operation, and E!'s Dash Dolls followed the stories of their employees.