Here's What It's Like to Spend 24 Hours With Camila Cabello

by Diana Marti | Thu., Apr. 19, 2018 3:45 PM

24 hours with Camila Cabello? Sign us up! 

The Vogue cameras followed the "Havana" singer for a day, and we got to see how the 21-year-old singer is living her life on the road. 

Cabello is currently on her "Never Be the Same" tour and showed the magazine what it's like for her from the moment she wakes up. 

Well, what's it like? Cabello Starts the day in her tour bus followed by a search for food until she decided on her favorite tuna sandwich with a banana, but before that, she sits on the makeup chair. She then begins getting dressed to for the concert and has assistance from her mom to make sure everything stays where it should be. 

And like many artists, Cabello has a pre-show ritual that consists of dancing and singing with her dancers. 

Then, it's show time! 

Cabello's Never Be the Same Tour, wraps up in June, but as of May, she'll also be opening for Taylor Swift's Reputation World Tour. 

Today, the star shared the amazing news that her album Camila is now certified Platinum. 

"Never in a million years did I think this would happen right now and I'm not just saying that...I never ever expected this-making this album changed my life and it means so much to me that you guys loved it...JESUS I AM OVER. WHELMED. WOW WOW," Cabello captioned the post. 

Cheers to your big accomplishment, Camila!

