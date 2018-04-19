Which Riverdale Star Has the Funniest, Most Epic Social Media Posts? Vote for Your Favorite Now!

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Thu., Apr. 19, 2018 3:42 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

If you love the cast of Riverdale and their twisted, dark and complicated characters on the show, then you're going to love the actors who play them in real life.

Whether you're a fan of Bughead or not-so-secretly want to be BFFs with Betty and Veronica, you're sure to be even more obsessed with the cast after chekcing out their epic social media accounts.

Lili Reinhardt, AKA Betty Cooper, for example loves to tweet about food and therefore we want to be her best friend ASAP. KJ Apa, AKA Archie Andrews, on the other hand is all about funny faces and random thoughts on social media, which is somehow even more attractive than when Archie tries to stand up for his girl or blindly follows Jughead into a dark scenario.

As for the other stars of Riverdale, they are all equally as witty on social media and if we're being honest we'd take a Twitter tutorial from all of them in an instant. To see which of the co-stars has the funniest tweets and Instagram posts, check out just a few examples of things that've they've previously posted before below. After scrolling through the LOL-worthy posts, vote for your favorite Riverdale social media star in our poll below!

Photos

Behind the Scenes of Riverdale's Musical Production of Carrie

Lili Reinhardt:

If tweets about food—mainly ice cream—are your jam, then Reinhardt is the Riverdale vixen you should be following. She loves food, seriously loves it, and it's all too relatable. Plus, her funny content stretches to hilarious commentary on the show and what she sees out and about.

Watch

How Andy Cohen Scored a Cameo on Riverdale

Cole Sprouse

The former Disney Channel star is probably one of the funniest guys on Twitter...period. He isn't afraid to tell it like it is while posing great questions about popular topics that you will be laughing at for a long time. Oh, and when he's not chatting about current events, he's trolling his twin brother Dylan Sprouse and their twin tweets are too much.

Watch

Riverdale Cast Plays 'Most Likely To: Housewives Edition' Game

KJ Apa:

Apa, who plays everyone's favorite redhead in Riverdale, loves to make silly faces on both his social media accounts and his friends' pages and they are priceless. Plus, he pretty much tweets whatever random thing comes into his head, which is just like us.

Watch

New Disney Channel Promo Is Nostalgia-Inducing

Madelaine Petsch:

Just like her character Cheryl, Petsch is complicated and diverse in what she tweets, but there is one thing we can't get enough of: her Riverdale commentary GIFs and captions. She says what we were thinking and yet makes it way funnier.

Watch

Madelaine Petsch Teams Up With Prive Sunglasses

Casey Cott:

Cott is still getting used to fame and he uses Twitter to talk about it. And yes, fans can be wild and have great encounters that we luckily get to learn about from this star. He also retweets awesome quotes from his cast mates and shares food thoughts and he just gets us.

Camila Mendes:

B and V might be BFFs on screen, but Mendes' social media account is very different than Reinhardt's accounts. Mendes, who plays Veronica Lodge, loves to mix her own thoughts about what could be happening on the show with throwback thoughts on life moments and they are worth scrolling through.

Watch

Camilla Mendes & Lili Reinhart Speak Out Against Photoshopping

Charles Melton:

Melton, who plays Reggie Mantle, is more of an Instagram guy. He frequently posts funny photos of himself and his friends, all of which lead us to ask, "What on earth is happening here?" Plus, he has no shame when it comes to being a goofball on set or in real life.

Vanessa Morgan:

As a Southside Serpent, you'd think Morgan, who plays Toni Topaz, would have a tough Twitter account, but you'd be wrong. Instead it's full of dog pictures and funny captions about her dog and we can't get enough.

So which Riverdale star has the most epic social media postings? Vote for your favorite in the poll below!

Catch the goofy cast of Riverdale for all-new episodes on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on The CW.

Riverdale's Social Media Stars
Which cast member has the funniest, most epic Twitter and Instagram posts?
17.7%
49.7%
15.3%
5.2%
1.3%
4.5%
3.7%
2.6%

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Riverdale , Top Stories , Apple News , Cole Sprouse , Lili Reinhart , Instagram , Viral , Twitter , 2018 People's Choice Awards
Latest News
Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

How Pete Davidson Is Returning to His Pre-Ariana Grande Life

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Met Gala 2014

7 Times Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Trolled Each Other on Social Media

Emmy Rossum, Shameless

Why Shameless' Ninth Season Became Its Most Dramatic—On-Screen and Off

Cassie, Sean Diddy Combs, 2018 Pre-Grammy Gala

The History of Sean "Diddy" Combs and Cassie's Roller-Coaster Relationship

Ariana Grande, Mac Miller, Instagram, 2018 Oscars

Ariana Grande Posts Tribute to Mac Miller Days After Pete Davidson Breakup

Taylor Swift, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Taylor Swift Donates $15,500 to Fan Whose Mom Is in a Coma

Elizabeth Rooney, Rosie O'Donnell

Surprise! Rosie O'Donnell Is Engaged to 33-Year-Old Girlfriend

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.