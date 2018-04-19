Which Riverdale Star Has the Funniest, Most Epic Social Media Posts? Vote for Your Favorite Now!

If you love the cast of Riverdale and their twisted, dark and complicated characters on the show, then you're going to love the actors who play them in real life.

Whether you're a fan of Bughead or not-so-secretly want to be BFFs with Betty and Veronica, you're sure to be even more obsessed with the cast after chekcing out their epic social media accounts.

Lili Reinhardt, AKA Betty Cooper, for example loves to tweet about food and therefore we want to be her best friend ASAP. KJ Apa, AKA Archie Andrews, on the other hand is all about funny faces and random thoughts on social media, which is somehow even more attractive than when Archie tries to stand up for his girl or blindly follows Jughead into a dark scenario.

As for the other stars of Riverdale, they are all equally as witty on social media and if we're being honest we'd take a Twitter tutorial from all of them in an instant. To see which of the co-stars has the funniest tweets and Instagram posts, check out just a few examples of things that've they've previously posted before below. After scrolling through the LOL-worthy posts, vote for your favorite Riverdale social media star in our poll below!