Kanye West Announces Two New Albums: Here's Everything We Know

Kanye West has officially set the stage for one hell of a comeback.

Days ago, Yeezy revved up his Twitter account to share what he described as excerpts from an upcoming philosophy book he's writing. Turns out there was more behind the motivational messages, as the rapper announced Thursday the upcoming arrival of two new albums, one of which is a collaboration project with Kid Cudi.

Kanye's seven-track album will drop June 1, and one week later, on June 8, Kanye and Cudi are set to release a second album under the pseudonym Kids See Ghost.

More than two years have passed since West dropped his seventh studio album, The Life of Pablo, and much has transpired both professionally and personally for the controversial star. Here's everything we know about Kanye's return to music: