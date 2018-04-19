Katie Lowes Promises That the End of Scandal Will Truly Make a Statement

by Lauren Piester | Thu., Apr. 19, 2018 2:52 PM
We're just a few hours away from the end of one of TV's biggest shows, and based on what we heard from star Katie Lowes, our emotions are going to be all over the place.
Lowes sat down with E! News this morning after a visit to E!'s Daily Pop to chat about tonight's series finale, and she gave us more descriptions of the finale than we could even keep up with, so we've compiled them all here...or you can watch the video above.
1. "It's so satisfying is what I can say about the finale."
2. "It's everything you've ever loved about Scandal. It's the twists, the turns, the ups, the downs, the OMG moments that you've come to love, and also the fired up, makes you feel very fired up and passionate."
3. "You will get some happy endings, you will get some very much not happy endings."
4. "I feel like the end truly makes a statement in only the way that Shonda Rhimes can."
5. "There's stuff that's not wrapped up, there's stuff that's super sad."
6. "I think that there are characters on Scandal that aren't capable of having a happy ending and didn't want one.
7. "I can say that when we let go of these characters, I'm really content with letting Quinn go."
8. "Not a thing," she says when asked if she would change anything about Quinn's ending. "I love it. It's so perfect."
9. "I read the table read and I was so moved and so fulfilled, content, satisfied, with just how Scandal the final Scandal is."
10. "It is a gladiator OG episode. I think the people who have been with us since the beginning are going to be very happy."
Lowes has been with the show since the pilot, when we met her as lawyer Quinn Perkins (who was secretly Linsday Dwyer), newly hired at Olivia's crisis management firm. Since then, she's found a penchant for torture, gotten engaged, nearly died a couple times, murdered some people, got kidnapped on her wedding day, became the head of her own crisis management firm, and had a baby. Oh how time flies!
Scandal's series finale airs tonight at 10 p.m. on ABC.
The LADYGANG Ladies Joke About Going Streaking and Popping Champagne at the 2018 PCAs...But Only If They Win
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?