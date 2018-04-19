Kim Kardashian Details Her 10-Day Cleanse as She Avoids Doughnut Temptations

No doughnuts for Kim Kardashian for the next week!

The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said on Thursday she is on day three of the 10-day Sunfare Optimal Cleanse.

The diet is composed mainly of nutrient-filled shakes, including chocolate-flavored ones. On days four through six, only shakes and herbal tea are consumed. Other days allow two to four solid meals, such as spice mustard salmon salad, guacamole with veggie chips, butternut squash with soup and salad and romaine lettuce chicken cups.

"Right now, I'm on the third day of my 10-day Sunfare Optimal Cleanse! I'm SO excited to do this, you guys, but I definitely need to mentally prepare, lol," Kim wrote on her website and app. "I have the Met Gala coming up and I've worked so hard working out, but I started eating a lot of sweets and I wanted to just change my food patterns to eat healthier and cut sugar out of my life as much as I can. We always have sweets around and it's really hard when there are temptations everywhere."