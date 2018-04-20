Someone Stole Queen Helena's Gold Pen on The Royals and She Won't Rest Till She Finds It!

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Fri., Apr. 20, 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

There's nothing like a woman on a mission!

Someone stole Queen Helena's (Elizabeth Hurley) gold pen and she's determined to find out who did it in this clip from Sunday's The Royals. First stop: the staff.

"Someone here has been stealing from me. When I find out who it is, I will not only fire you, but will personally ensure that everyone knows your shame," Helena warns.

Just as she's scolding them, Princess Eleanor (Alexandra Park) walks in to see what all the fuss is about.

"What's going on? What's wrong?" Eleanor asks. "My gold pen is missing," Helena replies.

"Don't we have like a thousand gold pens? It's just a pen," a baffled Eleanor asks.

Watch

The Royal Hangover Season 4, Ep. 6

Queen Helena, The Royals 407

E!

But it's not just any old pen to Helena.

"It's just a pen, it's just a meeting with parliament, it's just a dinner where your son announces he's engaged out of nowhere," the queen snaps back.

Whoa there, Helena! It seems like something else is bothering the queen. Maybe Eleanor can assist with a little pick-me-up.

"Mom, do you need some drugs?" Eleanor offers. "Yes, but you only have mints!" Helena scoffs.

See the queen lose her cool in the clip above.

Watch brand new episodes of The Royals Sundays at 10e|7p, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , The Royals , E! Shows , Elizabeth Hurley , Alexandra Park , Family , Top Stories
Latest News
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Fiji

Meghan Markle's Visit to Market in Fiji Cut Short Due to "Security Risk"

Peter Dinklage, GOT, Game of Thrones

Everything the Game of Thrones Cast Has Said About Their Final Scenes

Jessie James Decker

Jessie James Decker Reveals Post-Pregnancy Weight Loss

Mariah Carey Joins "The Voice" as a Key Advisor

The Conners

The Conners Sets a Big Change for Darlene and David

Chris Sullivan Plays a Game of 'This Is Us or Not Us'

WWE Star Roman Reigns Reveals 11-Year Battle With Leukemia

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.