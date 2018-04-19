David Charvet Defends Brooke Burke Amid Divorce: "She Has Done Nothing Wrong"

It's been less than a month since Brooke Burke filed for divorce from David Charvet; however, the Baywatch star wishes no animosity towards his ex-wife.

After posting a picture of his two kids on Instagram this week, the actor asked his followers not to spread any negativity about his former spouse.

"To all my followers, I would appreciate you not saying anything negative about Brooke," he wrote in the comments section. "She has done nothing wrong and anyone with negative things to say should keep [their] comments to themselves. Thank you."

It looks like Charvet has been focusing on his family since the split.

"Family time is what feeds our souls," he captioned the photo of his daughter, Rain, 11, and son, Shaya, 10—adding the hashtags #MemoriesLastForever and #MyBabies.