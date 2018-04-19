Countdown to the Royal Wedding: Inside the Secret Squad Surrounding Meghan Markle as She Prepares to Marry Prince Harry

With just four weeks to go until Meghan Markle ties the knot with Prince Harry, her metamorphosis into a real-life duchess is almost complete. She's gone from a once struggling actress to one of the most famous women in the world.

Her new reality comes with all the trappings of joining one of the richest families in the world. There will be butlers and palaces and jewels at her disposal. But among the many things Princess Diana taught us, being a full-time member of the royal family can be far from easy.

For a start, there's a lot Meghan has had to give up. There'll be no more impromptu dinners with friends at her favorite restaurants, or trips to New York to sip champagne with stylish pals at fashion shindigs. Those quick jaunts to LA to see her mum will also be off the table. Any anonymity and freedom is a thing of the past, unless you consider alone time to include being followed around by royal protection officers and a slew of paparazzi and fans. Any remnants of her previous life will soon become a distant memory.