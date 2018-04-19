Olivia Munn Celebrates Nature With an Epic Spring Outfit

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Thu., Apr. 19, 2018 12:13 PM

ESC: Dare to Wear, Olivia Munn

ALLA / BACKGRID

Olivia Munn is a natural goddess in her floral ensemble.

Earlier this week, the star attended a party honoring Eva Longoria's Walk of Fame star, wearing a sheer floral dress, a green blazer and heeled sandals. She accessorized her look with green aviators from Serge Kirchhofer and gold hoops. All together, the look offers everything we love about spring: flowers, greenery and sunny weather. 

While floral print is popular during this time of year, it's the pleated blazer that takes her style to the next level. By pairing one of the brightest hues of her dress to her jacket, the print of the dress pops. The glasses and shoes, which are in the same color family, make it even more of a showstopper. 

Photos

Celebrity-Inspired Spring 2018 Dresses Under $100

To recreate her look, pick out your favorite floral dress (See: gallery above for inspiration), then find a blazer that matches one of its dominant colors. Finish your look with an epic pair of sunglasses and your favorite jewelry and your spring outfit will be next level! 

Shop bright blazers below! 

ESC: Dare to Wear

ESC: Dare to Wear, Market

Boohoo

Lucy Button Detail Crop Blazer, Now $29

ESC: Dare to Wear, Market

Zara

Long Blazer, $70

Article continues below

ESC: Dare to Wear, Market

Topshop

Slouch Suit Blazer, $85

ESC: Dare to Wear

ESC: Dare to Wear, Market

Mango

Linen Double-Breasted Blazer, $120

Article continues below

ESC: Dare to Wear, Market

River Island

Pink Double Breasted Tux Jacket, $140

ESC: Dare to Wear, Market

Storets

Joan Beatles Purple Blazer, $148

ESC: Dare to Wear

Article continues below

ESC: Dare to Wear, Market

SARA BATTAGLIA

Double-Breasted Grosgrain-Trimmed Crepe Blazer, $705

ESC: Dare to Wear, Market

Tibi

Double-Breasted Crepe Blazer, $595

ESC: Dare to Wear, Market

CALVIN KLEIN

Double-Breasted Wool Blazer, $1,900

Article continues below

