Former Teen Mom 2 Star David Eason Mommy-Shames Leah Messer Over Daughter’s Makeup

David Eason may no longer appear on Teen Mom 2 but that isn't stopping the former reality star from commenting on cast members' parenting skills.

Earlier this week, star Leah Messer posted on Instagram a photo of herself and her 8-year-old twin daughters Aliannah and Aleeah at the latter's child's cheer competition, writing, "There isn't anything in the world I love more than being their Momma!"

Eason, who is married to her co-star Jenelle Evans' and was fired from Teen Mom 2 in February over alleged homophobic tweets, commented on the post.

"I can't believe Cory would allow her to wear that much makeup," he wrote, referring to Messer's ex Corey Simms.