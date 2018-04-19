Former Teen Mom 2 Star David Eason Mommy-Shames Leah Messer Over Daughter’s Makeup

Getty Images
by Corinne Heller | Thu., Apr. 19, 2018 11:49 AM
Getty Images
David Eason may no longer appear on Teen Mom 2 but that isn't stopping the former reality star from commenting on cast members' parenting skills.
Earlier this week, star Leah Messer posted on Instagram a photo of herself and her 8-year-old twin daughters Aliannah and Aleeah at the latter's child's cheer competition, writing, "There isn't anything in the world I love more than being their Momma!"
Eason, who is married to her co-star Jenelle Evans' and was fired from Teen Mom 2 in February over alleged homophobic tweets, commented on the post.
"I can't believe Cory would allow her to wear that much makeup," he wrote, referring to Messer's ex Corey Simms.
"@easondavid88 why are you even commenting on my post?" Messer replied.
Following criticism of his remarks by fans, Eason commented, "She just probably didn't ask him if it was okay first" and "I doubt he would allow that."
