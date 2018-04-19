John Stamos Cries in His First Interview About Fatherhood

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Thu., Apr. 19, 2018 10:45 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
John Stamos, Caitlin McHugh

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Four days ago, John Stamos became a father—something he still can't wrap his head around!

In his first interview since becoming a father, the 54-year-old Fuller House actor—who is hosting WE Day in L.A. today—gushed over his wife, Caitlin McHugh, and his son, Billy Stamos. John's newborn arrived two months after he tied the knot and six months after he proposed. "We just kind of crammed everything in, because it's been so great," the actor joked when he called in to On Air With Ryan Seacrest. "It's so beautiful having a baby. You have to do it, Ryan!"

John said he named Billy after his father, "who was my hero. I hope I live up to what my dad did." Though John' father died in 1998, he said, "He was always bigger than life to me so I'm happy to honor him with our little Billy. I'm starting to cry right now, Ryan! I am so emotional!"

Watch

Lori Loughlin Says John Stamos Will Be a Great Dad

Since Billy's birth, John laughed, "Everything is greener and bluer. I'm looking out the window right now and I see all kinds of different colors—different poop colors. There's green, there's yellow...I saw some blue this morning, which I thought was weird." Jokes aside, John said he "always wanted" to become a father. "I guess I was waiting for the perfect wife, which I have."

Speaking of Caitlin, John raved, "She's been so graceful through this whole thing." He guessed her delivery lasted just 20 minutes. "A little baby came out and he looked just like Don Rickles!"

Watch E! News tonight, at 7 and 11, for the latest scoop on John's mini-me.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ John Stamos , Babies , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 7 Reunion, RHOBH

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion Trailer: Old Wounds, New Hair and So Many F-Bombs

David Eason, Leah Messer

Former Teen Mom 2 Star David Eason Mommy-Shames Leah Messer Over Daughter’s Makeup

Justin Bieber Jokingly Introduces Sister Rachel on Instagram

Have You Seen Zero From "Holes" Lately?

Tristan Thompson Benched Amid Khloe Drama

ESC: Joanna Gaines, Chip Gaines, Fixer Upper, HGTV

Celebrate Joanna Gaines' 40th Birthday With Her Sweetest Quotes On Life, Love and Family

Prince, Pantone Color of the Year 2018, Ultra Violet

Prince's Death Case Closed, No Criminal Charges to Be Filed

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.