Growing Up Kardashian: Inside True Thompson's Extraordinary New World

Not long after Khloe Kardashian gave birth, the well wishes started pouring in from every corner of the Internet.

Momager Kris Jenner retweeted a video W Magazine created of daughter Kendall Jenner repeating the word baby. Kylie Jenner crafted her own Snapchat filter. And Kourtney Kardashian posted an Instagram showing daughter Penelope flexing with cousin North, adding the caption: GIRL POWER.

Then there was Kim Kardashian's tweet. Praising Khloe for being "so strong" and making labor look easy, the mom of three, who just welcomed her third child, daughter Chicago, in January, added, "I can't wait for our baby girls to grow up as best friends the way we are!"