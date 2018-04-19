Justin Bieber Photoshops His Face Onto Beyoncé's Body—and We Can't Look Away

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Apr. 19, 2018 10:33 AM
Ladies and gentleman, meet Rachel Bieber.
Justin Bieber introduced the world to his fictitious sibling on Wednesday by sharing a picture of his face photoshopped onto Beyoncé's body.
"Y'all need to meet my sister Rachel Bieber," the 24-year-old singer wrote on Instagram.
Not only did the photo produce more than 4.2 million likes by the time of this writing, but it also caught the attention of several celebrities.
"Bruh set me up!" Bieber's pal Patrick Schwarzenegger wrote in the comments.
Skier Gus Kenworthy also wrote "snatched" in the comments and DJ Diplo wrote "I'd slice."
Even Jaden Smith couldn't resist commenting on the photo.
"She's bad," the actor wrote.
Of course, Bieber doesn't actually have a sister named Rachel. The photo Bieber used is from a launch party Beyoncé held in 2013 for self-titled album.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Bieber has professed his love for Beyoncé before. He ran into the singer at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards—the same year Kanye West stormed the stage to say Queen B should have won Best Female Video over Taylor Swift—and tweeted about the experience on social media.
2night is the most amazing night ever! Congrats to @taylorswift13 . I got your back. And I met Beyonce and she told me she loves ONE TIME!!— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) September 14, 2009
He even expressed his desire to be her date to 2010 Grammys.
@taylorswift13 and Beyonce dominated the Grammy nominations... awsome...Beyonce I think i should b ur date that night. leave JayZ at home ;)— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) December 3, 2009
Over the years, he's also wished her a happy birthday and shared his admiration for her.
About to hit the stage in HOUSTON in little over an hour. Beyonce Im in your hometown...call me ;)— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) December 19, 2009
oooohh yeah. HAPPY BIRTHDAY BEYONCE!— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) September 4, 2012
and @BEYONCE got a new album too. we all know I love @Beyonce . just say it with me. B E Y O N C E. lol— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 29, 2011
Looks like he's a fan!
