The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion Trailer: Old Wounds, New Hair and So Many F-Bombs

Question: How many f-bombs can a Housewives cast drop in two minutes?

We have the answer to that one, thanks to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season eight reunion trailer, which features a whole lot of swearing by some of the Bravo reality franchise's most high-brow ladies. Does Andy Cohen have a bar of soap on hand?

E! News is exclusively giving you your first look at all the drama in store when the three-part reunion kicks off on Tuesday, April 24, as well as Lisa Rinna's bold new hairstyle, Lisa Vanderpump talking about her ménage à trois, and Erika Girardi telling one of the other ladies to "get the f--k out." So yeah, hold onto your panties (...if you're wearing them) 'cause things might get ugly!