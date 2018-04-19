The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion Trailer: Old Wounds, New Hair and So Many F-Bombs

Question: How many f-bombs can a Housewives cast drop in two minutes?
We have the answer to that one, thanks to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season eight reunion trailer, which features a whole lot of swearing by some of the Bravo reality franchise's most high-brow ladies. Does Andy Cohen have a bar of soap on hand?
E! News is exclusively giving you your first look at all the drama in store when the three-part reunion kicks off on Tuesday, April 24, as well as Lisa Rinna's bold new hairstyle, Lisa Vanderpump talking about her ménage à trois, and Erika Girardi telling one of the other ladies to "get the f--k out." So yeah, hold onto your panties (...if you're wearing them) 'cause things might get ugly!
So what can you expect from each of the three parts of the RHOBH reunion?
Well, part one will find Erika talking about her new book, while Lisa Rinna tries to explain the change in her Yoda-like behavior. Too bad not the ladies are not making like QVC viewers and buying what she is selling. Oh, and the trio of drama that is Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley and Lisa Vanderpump will delve into their Bermuda triangle of fractured friendship.
May 1's outing will find Dorit and Teddi Mellencamp, sitting down for her first reunion, attempting to hash out their issues in a timely fashion, while Kyle opens up about her house being burglarized last Christmas. Plus, Camille Grammer will join in on the fun to give Andy an unexpected gift.
Finally, the reunion concludes on May 8, with LVP and Dorit's fall-out being explored, Kyle talking about her rift with her sisters over her new projects, and, of course, Teddi and Erika discuss "pretend amnesia."
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' three-part reunion kicks off on Tuesday, April 24, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
