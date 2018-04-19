How Scandal's Olivia Pope Became a TV Icon

She didn't appear in the first scene of the series, but we quickly learned she was a force to be reckoned with. Just the mention of her name was enough to stop Quinn Perkins (Katie Lowes) in her tracks and get her to rethink the blind date/job interview/job offer she was trying to breathlessly reject.

"Olivia Pope is as amazing as they say," Harrison (Columbus Short) promised, and even though that was the first we had heard of her, he was still right.

We finally met the woman herself in an elevator preparing to short change kidnappers by three million dollars in exchange for a baby, cool as a cucumber. In fact, she was more focused on making sure her colleague Steven (Henry Ian Cusick) was prepared to propose to his girlfriend.