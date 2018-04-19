Tiffany Haddish's Realistic Outlook on Designer Bags Will Make You Love Her Even More

"When I was shooting Girls Trip, I had a knockoff Michael Kors bag that said MLK instead of MK. Jada [Pinkett Smith] told me that I shouldn't have knockoff stuff. I told her that my philosophy is, Whatever the bag costs, I should be able to keep that amount of cash in the bag. If it's a $300 purse, I have to put $300 in cash in that purse. I do not want a bag that is more expensive than the cash I have to put in it," she explained to the magazine.

"Things are going good for me now, so I am graduating to your Fendis and your Guccis. But I better have the cash equivalent, or I'm not buying the purse. And if things start to go wrong, I'm going right back to my knockoffs. When you're somebody like me, who's been homeless, clothes are not that important. Clothes are not a roof over my head, food in my stomach, my family's health—that's what money is for. But fashion helps get more money. So, we ride."