Janelle Monáe Dances Around Tessa Thompson Romance Rumors

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Apr. 19, 2018 9:56 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Janelle Mon&amp;aacute;e, Tessa Thompson

Photo illustration by Bráulio Amado. Source photo: C Flanigan/Getty Images.

Janelle Monáe is gearing up for the release of her latest album, Dirty Computer, which will be accompanied by a 50-minute "emotional picture."

In a new interview with the New York Times about Dirty Computer, set for release on April 27, the singer talked about the musical film that will illustrate the album. The film will follow a young woman (Monáe) as she tries to outrun an authoritarian government. The visual will also feature a star-crossed romance between Monáe and Tessa Thompson, with whom she's sparked romance rumors with over the last year.

"I want it to be very clear that I'm an advocate for women," Monáe told the NYT. "I'm a girl's girl, meaning I support women no matter what they choose to do. I'm proud when everybody is taking agency over their image and their bodies."

Janelle Monáe and Tessa Thompson Explore the Female Anatomy in "Pynk" Video

Janelle Mona&amp;eacute;, Tessa Thompson

YouTube

When asked about the romance speculation, Monáe laughed and danced around the question.

"I hope people feel celebrated," she said. "I hope they feel love. I hope they feel seen."

Last week, the singer dropped the music video for her new song "Pynk," in which Monáe and Thompson explore the female anatomy.

About a minute into the video Thompson's head appears between Monáe's pants as the lyrics continue, "Pink when you're blushing inside, baby."

Back in February, Thompson also starred alongside Monáe in her "Make Me Feel" video, which also added fuel to the romance rumors.

You can watch the "Make Me Feel" video above and check out more of Monáe's NYT profile HERE.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Janelle Monáe , Tessa Thompson , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Ariana Grande, Mac Miller, Instagram, 2018 Oscars

Ariana Grande Posts Tribute to Mac Miller Days After Pete Davidson Breakup

Taylor Swift, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Taylor Swift Donates $15,500 to Fan Whose Mom Is in a Coma

Elizabeth Rooney, Rosie O'Donnell

Surprise! Rosie O'Donnell Is Engaged to 33-Year-Old Girlfriend

Timothee Chalamet & Lily-Rose Depp Confirm Romance Rumors

Kendall Jenner

Vogue Responds to Kendall Jenner's Controversial Photo Shoot

G-Eazy, Halsey, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards

G-Eazy Gushes About Girlfriend Halsey's ''Inspiring'' and ''Pure'' Talent

Selma Blair Opens Up About Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.