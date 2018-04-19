Janelle Monáe Dances Around Tessa Thompson Romance Rumors

Janelle Monáe is gearing up for the release of her latest album, Dirty Computer, which will be accompanied by a 50-minute "emotional picture."

In a new interview with the New York Times about Dirty Computer, set for release on April 27, the singer talked about the musical film that will illustrate the album. The film will follow a young woman (Monáe) as she tries to outrun an authoritarian government. The visual will also feature a star-crossed romance between Monáe and Tessa Thompson, with whom she's sparked romance rumors with over the last year.

"I want it to be very clear that I'm an advocate for women," Monáe told the NYT. "I'm a girl's girl, meaning I support women no matter what they choose to do. I'm proud when everybody is taking agency over their image and their bodies."