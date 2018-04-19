Roseanne, Gal Gadot, Cardi B and Jimmy Kimmel Make TIME's 100 Most Influential List

"She is using her art to address relevant social issues, just as she has always done," fellow actress and comedienne Rosie O'Donnell, a staunch liberal who opposes Trump, writes in TIME. "There has been much said about her love of the current President. Although I don't understand it in any way, I love her still. I have seen the indefensible tweets from her macadamia-nut farm—and I forgive her."

"I know what it's like to be like Roseanne," she continues. "She is the big sister I never had. And she has grown and shrunk right before our eyes with a courage that astounds me. She has been criticized by a President for singing the national anthem. She has openly struggled with mental illness. She travels the breadth of extremities, and that frightens most. But we feel her heart. We have watched her survive it all for three decades. And we love her for it."