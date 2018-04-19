Claire Danes Shares "Embarrassing" Story About Filming Homeland While Pregnant

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Apr. 19, 2018 7:48 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Claire Danes stopped by The Tonight Show on Wednesday and told an "embarrassing" story about filming Homeland during her first trimester.

Danes, who is now in her second trimester, said the first trimester was her "least favorite phase" because she felt "horrible."

"You just feel just rotten and you're not allowed to say why," she told host Jimmy Fallon. "I was filming quite a lot but just inadvertently, like, falling asleep all the time. And it was embarrassing." 

One day on set, Danes fell asleep with her face up against a crocheted bag her colleague made for her. When her team woke her up to film a close-up, she had a "crocheted indentation" across her face. 

"It looked like I had third degree burns. It was intense," she recalled. "They were like massaging my face. They had to get out the blow dryer. I halted production for like half an hour. I just felt like an idiot."

Claire Danes Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Thankfully, the star is now "feeling good." In fact, she said the little one is moving and kicking in her tummy and even "gets a little excited" when she eats a bar of chocolate.

"I love that part," Danes said in regards to the baby's movement. "It's like a firework show every so often. It's pretty cool and a little creepy. It is. It's like an alien being in there. I'm cohabiting. It's like Airbnb."

Danes revealed she's pregnant with her second child on the Howard Stern Show on Wednesday. However, she did not reveal the sex of the child.

Danes and her husband Hugh Dancy are already the proud parents to their 5-year-old son Cyrus.

Watch the video to hear Danes share her "embarrassing" story.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Claire Danes , Homeland , The Tonight Show , , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 7 Reunion, RHOBH

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion Trailer: Old Wounds, New Hair and So Many F-Bombs

David Eason, Leah Messer

Former Teen Mom 2 Star David Eason Mommy-Shames Leah Messer Over Daughter’s Makeup

Justin Bieber Jokingly Introduces Sister Rachel on Instagram

Have You Seen Zero From "Holes" Lately?

Tristan Thompson Benched Amid Khloe Drama

ESC: Joanna Gaines, Chip Gaines, Fixer Upper, HGTV

Celebrate Joanna Gaines' 40th Birthday With Her Sweetest Quotes On Life, Love and Family

Prince, Pantone Color of the Year 2018, Ultra Violet

Prince's Death Case Closed, No Criminal Charges to Be Filed

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.