Gwyneth Paltrow Wears Fiancé Brad Falchuk's Initials on That Finger

While some wear their heart on their sleeve, Gwyneth Paltrow wears her future husband's initials on her ring finger.

The bride-to-be stepped out Wednesday night in San Francisco for the pre-Broadway opening of Head Over Heels, looking every bit the fashionista she is in a striped metallic jumpsuit and long wavy tresses. While the outfit was a fabulous red carpet choice, it was one of her accessories that had us doing a double take.

Instead of her estimated $500,000 blue sapphire sparkler adorning her left hand ring finger, Paltrow sported a chunky gold ring with the initials "BF," an unmistakable nod to her fiancé Brad Falchuk. They confirmed their engagement back in January, sharing in a joint statement, "We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives, when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship."