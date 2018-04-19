Tristan Thompson Benched in NBA Playoff Game Amid Khloe Kardashian Cheating Scandal

The Cleveland Cavaliers celebrated a victory Wednesday night, but Tristan Thompsonhad no hand in it.

The 27-year-old basketballer didn't get any time on the court during the team's second playoff game against the Indiana Pacers. While the Cavs ultimately triumphed with 100 points over the Pacers' 97, Thompson didn't get to contribute. It's been a rocky postseason for Thompson, who got just two minutes of playing time in Sunday's loss against the Pacers. By that point, Thompson was in the headlines for a far more personal reason—an emerging cheating scandal.

Two days before welcoming daughter True Thompson with Khloe Kardashian, he emerged as the main subject of reports published late Tuesday of last week alleging he had been kissing and otherwise intimately engaging with women who were not his reality star girlfriend. Some of Thompson's alleged indiscretions surfaced in several photos and videos purportedly of the NBA pro and various women.