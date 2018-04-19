Tristan Thompson Benched in NBA Playoff Game Amid Khloe Kardashian Cheating Scandal

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Apr. 19, 2018 7:16 AM
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
The Cleveland Cavaliers celebrated a victory Wednesday night, but Tristan Thompsonhad no hand in it.
The 27-year-old basketballer didn't get any time on the court during the team's second playoff game against the Indiana Pacers. While the Cavs ultimately triumphed with 100 points over the Pacers' 97, Thompson didn't get to contribute. It's been a rocky postseason for Thompson, who got just two minutes of playing time in Sunday's loss against the Pacers. By that point, Thompson was in the headlines for a far more personal reason—an emerging cheating scandal.
Two days before welcoming daughter True Thompson with Khloe Kardashian, he emerged as the main subject of reports published late Tuesday of last week alleging he had been kissing and otherwise intimately engaging with women who were not his reality star girlfriend. Some of Thompson's alleged indiscretions surfaced in several photos and videos purportedly of the NBA pro and various women.
Getty Images for Rémy Martin // Jerritt Clark
Fans of Kardashian did not take kindly to the reports as they swarmed his social media with critical commentary. He has since deleted his most recent post, which seemed to bear the brunt of the digital attacks.
Despite the reports, Thompson hit the court Wednesday night for a game against the New York Knicks. While he saw 30 minutes of playing time, Thompson was also booed by fans, seemingly because of the new reports. He reunited with Kardashian the next morning to welcome his daughter into the world.
Now, a week after True's birth, his relationship with the reality star remains unclear.
"Khloe and Tristan don't have much to do with each other. She's very angry with him and rightfully so," a source told E! News. "At the same time, she does want her daughter to spend time with her dad. So, she isn't denying him that chance. But, she is cold with Tristan and keeping contact to a minimum. Tristan doesn't think Khloe will ever forgive him, but that's yet to be determined."
According to another insider, there is still love there. "Khloe wants True to have a father and very much still loves Tristan. Tristan wants Khloe to forgive him and wants to assure her that they can have their fairytale family. Khloe really wants to try and forgive him, and make it work, but doesn't know how she will be able to do that."
Meanwhile, Thompson's actions have put him at odds with the entire Kardashian family.
"The Kardashian family has been very cold towards Tristan since the scandal broke. They aren't pleased with him at all and are heartbroken for Khloe. Everyone has remained civil this past week for the sake of the baby, but deep down they are all furious," a source told E! News.
"They feel Tristan was deceitful and are ashamed that he was lying to all of them," the source tells E! News. "Loyalty is huge in their family, and once the trust is lost, it's hard to get everyone on board again. The family has Khloe's back and are only worried about making sure True is taken care of on all fronts. They are urging her to do what's best for True."
