Tristan Thompson Benched in NBA Playoff Game Amid Khloe Kardashian Cheating Scandal

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Apr. 19, 2018 7:16 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Tristan Thompson

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers celebrated a victory Wednesday night, but Tristan Thompsonhad no hand in it. 

The 27-year-old basketballer didn't get any time on the court during the team's second playoff game against the Indiana Pacers. While the Cavs ultimately triumphed with 100 points over the Pacers' 97, Thompson didn't get to contribute. It's been a rocky postseason for Thompson, who got just two minutes of playing time in Sunday's loss against the Pacers. By that point, Thompson was in the headlines for a far more personal reason—an emerging cheating scandal. 

Two days before welcoming daughter True Thompson with Khloe Kardashian, he emerged as the main subject of reports published late Tuesday of last week alleging he had been kissing and otherwise intimately engaging with women who were not his reality star girlfriend. Some of Thompson's alleged indiscretions surfaced in several photos and videos purportedly of the NBA pro and various women.

Photos

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Most Adorable Moments

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Pregnant, Baby Bump, 2018 NBA All-Star Weekend Party

Getty Images for Rémy Martin // Jerritt Clark

Fans of Kardashian did not take kindly to the reports as they swarmed his social media with critical commentary. He has since deleted his most recent post, which seemed to bear the brunt of the digital attacks. 

Despite the reports, Thompson hit the court Wednesday night for a game against the New York Knicks. While he saw 30 minutes of playing time, Thompson was also booed by fans, seemingly because of the new reports. He reunited with Kardashian the next morning to welcome his daughter into the world.  

Now, a week after True's birth, his relationship with the reality star remains unclear. 

"Khloe and Tristan don't have much to do with each other. She's very angry with him and rightfully so," a source told E! News. "At the same time, she does want her daughter to spend time with her dad. So, she isn't denying him that chance. But, she is cold with Tristan and keeping contact to a minimum. Tristan doesn't think Khloe will ever forgive him, but that's yet to be determined."

According to another insider, there is still love there. "Khloe wants True to have a father and very much still loves Tristan. Tristan wants Khloe to forgive him and wants to assure her that they can have their fairytale family. Khloe really wants to try and forgive him, and make it work, but doesn't know how she will be able to do that."

Meanwhile, Thompson's actions have put him at odds with the entire Kardashian family. 

"The Kardashian family has been very cold towards Tristan since the scandal broke. They aren't pleased with him at all and are heartbroken for Khloe. Everyone has remained civil this past week for the sake of the baby, but deep down they are all furious," a source told E! News.

"They feel Tristan was deceitful and are ashamed that he was lying to all of them," the source tells E! News. "Loyalty is huge in their family, and once the trust is lost, it's hard to get everyone on board again. The family has Khloe's back and are only worried about making sure True is taken care of on all fronts. They are urging her to do what's best for True."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Tristan Thompson , Khloe Kardashian , Basketball , Scandal , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Claire Danes

Claire Danes Shares "Embarrassing" Story About Filming Homeland While Pregnant

Maluma, Shakira

Shakira and Maluma Talk About Risqué Lyrics, Being a Sex Symbol

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow Wears Fiancé Brad Falchuk's Initials on That Finger

Amy Schumer, I Feel Pretty

I Feel Pretty Reviews Are In: What Do Critics Think of Amy Schumer's Comedy?

Jennifer Lopez, DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert

Jennifer Lopez Set to Perform at the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Riverdale Musical Episode, Season 2

Where Does Riverdale Rank Among the Best TV Musical Episodes?

Real Housewives of New York City, RHONY

Is This the Most Awkward The Real Housewives of New York City Dinner Conversation Ever?

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.