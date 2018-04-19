Jennifer Lopez Set to Perform at the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Telemundo just announced that Jennifer Lopezis set to have a special performance at the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

The "Amor, Amor, Amor" singer joins a star-studded list of performers that include Bad Bunny, Becky G, Calibre 50, Cardi B, Chayanne, Christian Nodal, CNCO, Daddy Yankee, David Bisbal, De La Ghetto, Farruko, J Balvin, Karol G, Luis Fonsi, Maluma, Maná, Natti Natasha, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Paty Cantu, Quavo, Reik, Ricky Martin, Sebastian Yatra, Sofia Reyes, Victor Manuelle, Wisin, and Yandel.

The award show, which is celebrating 20 years of uninterrupted broadcast on Telemundo, will be airing live on Thursday, April 26 at 8 PM/7C from the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas.