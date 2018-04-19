Is This the Most Awkward The Real Housewives of New York City Dinner Conversation Ever?

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Apr. 19, 2018 6:21 AM

There have been many awkward dinner moments across Bravo's Real Housewives franchise, but this moment between Bethenny Frankel, Luann de Lesseps and Dennis Shields on The Real Housewives of New York City may take the cake.

In the preview for the Wednesday, April 25 episode of the Bravo reality series, the ladies assemble for a dinner and before things go off the rails (as they usually do), Luann starts quizzing Dennis on his relationship with Bethenny.

"So Dennis, how long have you guys known each other?" she asks. "Where did you meet?"

It seems the Countess has forgotten all of her reunion allegations from 2016. At that reunion, Luann said, "Everybody knows that you're going out with a married man. I know this has been going on for a long time, so as much as you want to say that he's separated, you're separated, that is not the case. That is a lie and you're a hypocrite."

Flashforward to the dinner in season 10 and Carole Radziwill quickly points out Luann's brainfart. Bethenny asks for an apology for Dennis and gets one from Luann. Again, awkward!

"I was simply making pleasantries and being nice and making conversation," Luann says in a confessional. "Nothing to get all up in arms about."

Also in the episode, Ramona Singer receives an angry text message from Sonja Morgan that seems to be the beginning of the end of their friendship. As advice, Dorinda Medley delivers the now-infamous, "Say it, forget it. Write it, regret it."

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

