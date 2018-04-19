Blake Shelton's Ex-Girlfriend Was Obsessed With Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani has a lot of superfans—and Blake Shelton's ex-girlfriend just happens to be one of them.

The "Hollaback Girl" singer shared this fun tidbit on Wednesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

"Actually, though, he did tell me that he dated a girl for like three months that had my face all plastered over her whole bedroom," she said. "So, that's kind of weird, right?"

Jimmy Kimmel agreed the move was "really weird," but thought it might be fun for Stefani to play a similar joke on her beau.

"Find out what she looks like and plaster her face all over your bedroom," the late-night host said.

However, Stefani didn't seem up for the prank.

"Oh my God! That's so gross," she replied.

Watch the video to see her tell the story.