Blake Shelton's Ex-Girlfriend Was Obsessed With Gwen Stefani

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Apr. 19, 2018 6:20 AM
Gwen Stefani has a lot of superfans—and Blake Shelton's ex-girlfriend just happens to be one of them.
The "Hollaback Girl" singer shared this fun tidbit on Wednesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
"Actually, though, he did tell me that he dated a girl for like three months that had my face all plastered over her whole bedroom," she said. "So, that's kind of weird, right?"
Jimmy Kimmel agreed the move was "really weird," but thought it might be fun for Stefani to play a similar joke on her beau.
"Find out what she looks like and plaster her face all over your bedroom," the late-night host said.
However, Stefani didn't seem up for the prank.
"Oh my God! That's so gross," she replied.
Watch the video to see her tell the story.
Stefani didn't reveal which of Shelton's former flames was the superfan. However, based on the three-month timeline, we can assume it wasn't his ex-wife Miranda Lambert.
Still, Stefani has a lot of love for her fans.
"You know what's amazing is, when you go through your life and you're just me, you don't really think about it much," she said. "But going on tour and then you see the actual humans that bought the music and lived through my life's journey, that's when you really feel like 'Wow! It's all over the place.'"
Stefani will have the opportunity to meet a lot more fans in just a few months. The No Doubt artist will be headlining her own residency show, Gwen Stefani – Just a Girl, in Las Vegas starting June 27, 2018.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!