Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Enjoy a Basketball Date Without Baby Stormi

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott took a break from baby duty on Wednesday to attend a basketball game in the rapper's hometown of Houston.

The two sat courtside at the Toyota Center and watched the Houston Rockets face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves for Game Two, Round One of the 2018 NBA Playoffs.

Scott showed his enthusiasm for his team by cheering from the sidelines. The Houston Rockets managed to pull out a win, beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 102 to 82.

Kylie also scored some major points with her ensemble. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showed up to the game in a black top and pants and accessorized her look with strappy black heels.

When the new parents weren't watching the game, they kept their eyes on each other. At one point, Kylie rested her hand on Travis's knee and the two also held hands.