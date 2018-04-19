Where Does Riverdale Rank Among the Best TV Musical Episodes?

That truly was a night to remember. 

Riverdale finally brought us its musical episode last night, and we kind of can't get over how natural that high school-level production of Carrie: The Musical felt in the world of the show. Not once did we have to ask why anyone was singing, and never did a song feel out of place. In fact, it might have been the most natural episode Riverdale has ever done.

Plus, it ended in a brutal murder of a high school student, which is always fun! (?) 

If you ask us, that was truly up there among the best of TV's musical episodes. You'll have to click through our gallery to see specifically where it lands, but we also want to hear from you! 

Photos

TV's Best Musical Episodes Ranked

While we've made our picks for the best TV musical episodes, now it's your turn to vote for your own. Are you a die-hard Buffy supporter? A Grey's fanatic? Or perhaps you're a day man (ah ah ahhhh), fighter of the night man?

Whatever you deem the best musical episode, cast your vote below! 

Which Show Did the Best Musical Episode?
Pick the best musical episode:
Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on the CW. 

