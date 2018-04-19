How Eric Trump and Wife Lara Became the Most Normal, Least Controversial Trump Couple

Eric Trump may be the butt of a lot of late-night TV jokes, but in reality he appears to be doing something right.

While his father and older siblings are mired in controversy, the 34-year-old Trump Organization executive has largely avoided the more serious speculation plaguing the family, about possible collusion with Russia or money laundering, or obstruction of justice. Even if you specifically Google "Eric Trump prison" or "Trump sons prison," all you see are stories about Donald Trump Jr. and their brother-in-law Jared Kushner.

"I'd like to apologize to Eric Trump," Stephen Colbert said on The Late Show one night after a particularly fraught news day for Don Jr. "We always thought you were the dumb one. We were wrong."

"Unfortunately it is the price one pays for being in a political family," Eric wrote to the Washington Post last month in response to Saturday Night Live's portrayal of him, by Alex Moffatt, as an imbecile next to Mikey Day's Don Jr., who's smug but more on the ball.