Riverdale's Musical Episode Ends With a Big Shock

Well, we told you there was going to be blood.

Riverdale's musical episode just ended with quite the surprise when Midge—who replaced Cheryl as the star after issues with her mother and also a creepy note-maker—wound up dead on stage during the show. It appears that the Black Hood has returned, and was not actually that random creepy janitor after all.

It's unfortunate too, because before the murder, we were really enjoying the musical stylings of the entire cast, and we were naively looking forward to actually watching the show until Carrie's big entrance was ruined by a bunch of knives. But we had also been looking forward to Cheryl's performance as Carrie, and we didn't get to see that either...mostly.