Pink Jokes That She's "Bad Cop" When It comes to Parenting Her Kids With Husband Carey Hart

She's one hot mama! 

Pink has a lot to smile about. The mom of two is People's official "Most Beautiful Woman in the World" of 2018. The musician has always been open about spreading positivity and keeping it real about her life as a mom and wife, which makes her the perfect pick

Inside the magazine, on newsstands Friday, Pink talked about parenting her children with hubby Carey Hart. "My husband promised me that I wouldn't be bad cop, and he has failed me in that way," she joked. "He's fun guy, Mr. Fun! And then I come in with the rules." What else did she share about her family life? 

Watch the video above for the full story! 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

