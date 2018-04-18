Stefano Gabbana Disses Former Friend Victoria Beckham on Her Birthday

While things appear to be tense between the feuding designers, that wasn't always the case. Back at the 2003 VMAs, Posh and her main man David Beckham donned matching all-white D&G looks on the red carpet and on more than one occasion Mrs. Beckham was all about the brand a decade ago. In addition to wearing their designs, Beckham was even photographed several times with Stefano in 2008 and in 2003.

The root of the squabbling seems to have started back in April 2014 when Gabbana got a little too candid while attending the V&A's Glamour of Italian Fashion event.

When asked about what he thought of Beckham as a designer, Gabbana said, "She's a friend. She make a good job but... for us, she don't make the same way like a fashion designer."

Then when asked if the duo admired Beckham's work, Gabbana said, "She's a fashion designer but it's another... it's different. John Galliano is a designer... Alexander Mcqueen."

Then, in March 2015, Beckham backed a boycott of Dolce & Gabbana led by Sir Elton John, whose sons Zachary and Elijah were conceived via IVF, after they called gay adoption "unnatural" and said that babies born through IVF were "synthetic children."

Beckham lent her support to the crocodile rocker and tweeted, "Sending love to Elton David Zachary Elijah & all the beautiful IVF babies x vb."

Other celebs like Courtney Love and Ricky Martin also joined the boycott. The duo eventually apologized for their incendiary comments in August 2015.