Stefano Gabbana Disses Former Friend Victoria Beckham on Her Birthday

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Wed., Apr. 18, 2018 4:20 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Stefano Gabbana, Victoria Beckham

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Looks like Victoria Beckham's in Stefano Gabbana's Burn Book!

The Italian designer, who is best known as one half of fashion duo Dolce & Gabbana, isn't hiding his dislike for former friend, the Spice Girl-turned-designer.

Yesterday Vogue Brasil Instagramed an image of Beckham from a September 2016 Vogue shoot in honor of the Brit's 44th birthday. While fans aplenty flocked to the social media page to give their well wishes to the bday girl, Gabbana made his feelings clear by commenting on the mag's caption with three thumb's down emojis. 

Fans (and CommentsByCelebs) were quick to notice the simple but effective diss and many called out or noted the designer's dig in the comments section. 

Photos

Photographic Evidence Victoria Beckham Can Do Anything in Heels

While things appear to be tense between the feuding designers, that wasn't always the case. Back at the 2003 VMAs, Posh and her main man David Beckham donned matching all-white D&G looks on the red carpet and on more than one occasion Mrs. Beckham was all about the brand a decade ago. In addition to wearing their designs, Beckham was even photographed several times with Stefano in 2008 and in 2003.

The root of the squabbling seems to have started back in April 2014 when Gabbana got a little too candid while attending the V&A's Glamour of Italian Fashion event.

When asked about what he thought of Beckham as a designer, Gabbana said, "She's a friend. She make a good job but... for us, she don't make the same way like a fashion designer."

Then when asked if the duo admired Beckham's work, Gabbana said, "She's a fashion designer but it's another... it's different. John Galliano is a designer... Alexander Mcqueen."

Then, in March 2015, Beckham backed a boycott of Dolce & Gabbana led by Sir Elton John, whose sons Zachary and Elijah were conceived via IVF, after they called gay adoption "unnatural" and said that babies born through IVF were "synthetic children."

Beckham lent her support to the crocodile rocker and tweeted, "Sending love to Elton David Zachary Elijah & all the beautiful IVF babies x vb."

Other celebs like Courtney Love and Ricky Martin also joined the boycott. The duo eventually apologized for their incendiary comments in August 2015.

Certainly doesn't sound like she's a "friend" any more!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Fashion , Victoria Beckham , Dolce & Gabbana , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
ESC: Melania Trump

Melania and Donald Trump Match Outfits and More Celeb Couple Style

Jane Seymour, Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton and Jane Seymour Are Twinning in the Same Red Carpet Dress

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Brings a Splash of Spring With New Striped Look

"The Arrangement" 206 Fashion Recap

ESC: Best On Screen Prom Dresses, A Cinderella Story

14 Prom Dresses From TV Shows and Movies That Will Inspire Your Look

Queen Helena, Willow

Queen Helena Shades Willow's Engagement Story and Fashion Sense on The Royals: "It's Cheap"

ESC: Amal Clooney

Amal Clooney Wears a Lingerie-Inspired Top Like a Class Act

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.