Claire Danes Says Homeland Will End With Season 8

The end of Carrie Mathison's story is near.

During a wide-ranging interview with Howard Stern on his Sirius XM show on Wednesday, Claire Danes—who also revealed to the world that she is pregnant with her and husband Hugh Dancy's second child—admitted that the already-ordered eighth season of her Showtime series Homeland will also serve as the espionage thriller's last.

"Yeah, that's it," she said when Stern brought up the show's long-rumored final season, adding that she's feeling "really conflicted" over the prospect of the show ending. "I mean, I'll be ready. She's a lot, this Carrie-freakin-Mathison. I mean, she's under constant duress. It's a workout, so I'll be ready for a reprieve from that. But, you know, I've never done anything for this long. I mean, I've been married for as long, maybe a year longer."