The Originals Boss Julie Plec Talks Beginning of the End of the Mikaelson Family

TV's oldest and most dysfunctional family is about to return for their last hurrah.

The final season of The Originals premieres tonight, featuring a major time jump (more on that later) and a whole bunch of problems brewing in the French Quarter (what's new?) as the Mikaelsons have been forced apart for the past eight years due to some seriously dark magic. We've seen the first three episodes and we can tell you that they might be the show's three best episodes ever, but we thought it might be more helpful to get on the phone with someone who's seen every episode and knows exactly how all of this is about to end.

Executive producer Julie Plec has shepherded the Mikaelson family throughout their time on The Vampire Diaries and now all the way through The Originals, and she says it "actually wasn't hard" to find an ending to this epic, five-season/thousand-year-long story.