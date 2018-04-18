Broadway's Patti Murin Cancels Frozen Performance Due to Anxiety

Patti Murin, who plays Princess Anna in the Broadway musical Frozen, opened up about her mental health struggles after canceling a performance.

The 37-year-old actress, previously known for her role on the TV series Chicago Med, had pulled out of Tuesday's theater show. On Wednesday, she explained why.

"So last night I called out of the show because I had a massive anxiety attack in the afternoon," she wrote on Instagram. "It had been building up for a while, and while the past month has been incredible, all of the ups and downs and stress and excitement really takes a toll on my mental health."

"I've learned that these situations aren't something to 'deal with' or 'push through,'" she continued. "Anxiety and depression are real diseases that affect so many of us. It requires a lot of rest and self care to heal every time it becomes more than I can handle in my daily life. While I hate missing the show for any reason at all, Disney has been nothing but supportive of me as I navigate my life and work, and I'm so grateful to them."

She added, "Just remember that you're not alone, your feelings are real, and this is not your fault. Even Disney princesses are terrified sometimes."