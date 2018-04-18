Why Khloe Kardashian Can't Forgive Tristan Thompson...Yet

Khloe is still currently in Cleveland with baby True, who hasn't been cleared to travel yet.

"True has not been cleared for travel and Khloe doesn't want to risk anything," the source tells us. "She is fine staying put in Cleveland for now and is focused on adjusting to having a newborn baby. Khloe has been talking about how she wants to get back to L.A. as soon as possible, but it's a process and is not happening for a while."

As for what will happen between Khloe and Tristan, the insider shares, "Khloe wants True to have a father and very much still loves Tristan. Tristan wants Khloe to forgive him and wants to assure her that they can have their fairytale family. Khloe really wants to try and forgive him, and make it work, but doesn't know how she will be able to do that."