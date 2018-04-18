George H.W. Bush Grateful for ''Outpouring of Love'' After Barbara Bush's Death

by Meg Swertlow | Wed., Apr. 18, 2018 1:04 PM

George H.W. Bush, Barbara Bush

AP Photo/Scott Applewhite

Former President George H.W. Bush is mourning the loss of his beloved wife of 73 years, Barbara Bush, who died on April 17 at the age of 92.

A day later, the one-time commander-in-chief released a statement on Twitter via his spokesperson Jim McGrath, following the death of the former first lady. 

"I always knew Barbara was the most beloved woman in the world, and in fact I used to tease her that I had a complex about that fact. But the truth is the outpouring of love and friendship being directed at The Enforcer is lifting us all up," wrote the 41st President of the United States, who is also father to the 43rd President of the United States, George W. Bush.

The 93-year-old continued, "We have faith she is in heaven and we know life will go on—as she would have it. So cross the Bushes off your worry list."

The nickname of "The Enforcer" was given to late public figure by son George W.

George Bush married Barbara Pierce in Rye, New York on January 6, 1945, only weeks after his return from WWII and shortly before he entered Yale.

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2018's Fallen Stars

Jean Becker, chief of staff at the Office of George H. W. Bush, also gave the world an update on how the 41st president was handling the loss of his beloved wife.

"He of course is broken-hearted to lose his beloved Barbara, his wife of 73 years. He held her hand all day today and was at her side when left this good earth. Obviously, this is a very challenging time."

Becker continued, "But it will not surprise all of you know know and love him, that he also is being stoic and strong, and is being lifted up by his large and supportive family. He is determined to be there for them as well. He appreciates all the well wishes and support."

On  Monday, the office of George H.W. Bush announced the news via Twitter: "A former First Lady of the United States of America and relentless proponent of family literacy, Barbara Pierce Bush passed away Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at the age of 92. She is survived by her husband of 73 years, President George H. W Bush; five children and their spouses; 17 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and her brother, Scott Pierce. She was preceded in death by her second child, Pauline Robinson "Robin" Bush, and her siblings Martha Rafferty and James R. Pierce."

Funeral arrangements have also been announced. On Friday, April 20, the general public can pay their respects to Mrs. Bush as she lays in repose between noon and midnight at St. Martin's Church in Houston.

On Saturday, April 21, there will be a private funeral service at the Second Baptist Church in Houston.

Our hearts go out to the Bush family during this difficult time...

