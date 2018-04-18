George H.W. Bush Grateful for ''Outpouring of Love'' After Barbara Bush's Death

Former President George H.W. Bush is mourning the loss of his beloved wife of 73 years, Barbara Bush, who died on April 17 at the age of 92.

A day later, the one-time commander-in-chief released a statement on Twitter via his spokesperson Jim McGrath, following the death of the former first lady.

"I always knew Barbara was the most beloved woman in the world, and in fact I used to tease her that I had a complex about that fact. But the truth is the outpouring of love and friendship being directed at The Enforcer is lifting us all up," wrote the 41st President of the United States, who is also father to the 43rd President of the United States, George W. Bush.

The 93-year-old continued, "We have faith she is in heaven and we know life will go on—as she would have it. So cross the Bushes off your worry list."

The nickname of "The Enforcer" was given to late public figure by son George W.

George Bush married Barbara Pierce in Rye, New York on January 6, 1945, only weeks after his return from WWII and shortly before he entered Yale.