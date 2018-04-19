Amy Schumer Puts a New Twist on Classic Pick-Up Lines (And They're NSFW)

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Apr. 19, 2018 5:00 PM
Get your mind out of the gutter, Amy Schumer!
We'd never expect the comedienne to keep things PG, but Schumer really took it to the next level when E! News quizzed her and her co-stars from I Feel Pretty on classic pick-up lines.
Whereas Busy Philipps, Sasheer Zamata and Rory Scovel aced one-liners like "Did it hurt when you fell from heaven?," Amy had a much different idea on what it takes to score a date. For example: When asked to complete "Are you wearing space pants because...." the actress fired back, "your d--k is out of this world!"
Not quite, Amy. It's because your derriere is out of this world!
Then there's "If I could rearrange the alphabet...," which Amy thought prompted the not-so appropriate response, "I would put me inside you."
But it gets even more outrageous, and let's just say it involves a broom, the F-word and someone's backside.
Prepare to LOL and watch the entire video above!
Catch I Feel Pretty when it hits theaters Friday, April 20.
