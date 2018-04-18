Meghan Markle Brings a Splash of Spring With New Striped Look

Frank Augstein/AP/REX/Shutterstock
If clothes could talk, Meghan Markle's latest outfit would shout: "Spring has sprung!"
The soon-to-be bride stepped out alongside her royal beau Prince Harryfor a joint appearance at the ongoing Commonwealth Youth Forum in London on Wednesday. For the important occasion, Markle opted for a touch of lightness in an ivory pinstripe midi dress by Altuzarra ($1,995) cinched at the waist with a buckled belt. She kept cozy in sunny London with a black blazer by Camilla and Marc ($720) draped over her shoulders and elevated the smart casual look with a pair of black suede pumps with double straps by Tamara Mellon ($475).
In addition to delicate gold jewelry (her signature!), Markle also accessorized with an Oroton striped crossbody bag ($221) and left her shiny dark tresses down for the occasion.
Frank Augstein/AP/REX/Shutterstock
As Meghan's Mirror editor Amanda Dishaw pointed out to E! News, the dress was "fully embracing the warm weather."
"What we loved most about the look? The way all her pieces reflected many different parts of the Commonwealth and formed a very international look," Dishaw described. Considering the event was with young delegates from all over the Commonwealth, it seemed to be a purposeful choice for Markle to have her outfit reflect such diversity.
"Her shoes, for example, were by British designer Tamara Mellon, while her bag and blazer were both from Australian designers. Don't worry, she still paid homage to her Canadian favorite jewelry line, Birks, by wearing a piece we'd seen from them before."
Frank Augstein/AP/REX/Shutterstock
However, there wasn't complete harmony over Markle's newest ensemble.
"Our readers seem to be split on the look, with many not sure about the dress—but for people like us who have been watching Meghan's style for so long, it's completely in line with her aesthetic," Dishaw explained to E! News.
"The lines were well cut, the silhouette flattering to her...The only downfall for those of us who love it? The $2,000 price tag. We also love how she paired the thin, delicate lines on her dress with the thicker stripe pattern on her Australian bag."
As the editor concluded, "It takes some fashion prowess and bravery to pull off the two stripe combo, but like pretty much everything else she chooses, Meghan pulled if off with aplomb."