Meghan Markle Brings a Splash of Spring With New Striped Look

As Meghan's Mirror editor Amanda Dishaw pointed out to E! News, the dress was "fully embracing the warm weather."

"What we loved most about the look? The way all her pieces reflected many different parts of the Commonwealth and formed a very international look," Dishaw described. Considering the event was with young delegates from all over the Commonwealth, it seemed to be a purposeful choice for Markle to have her outfit reflect such diversity.

"Her shoes, for example, were by British designer Tamara Mellon, while her bag and blazer were both from Australian designers. Don't worry, she still paid homage to her Canadian favorite jewelry line, Birks, by wearing a piece we'd seen from them before."