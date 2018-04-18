Katie Holmes Shares New Photo of Suri Cruise on Her 12th Birthday

Happy birthday, Suri Cruise!

Katie Holmes took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a picture of her pre-teen daughter. The black-and-white snapshot showed the little lady wearing a birthday tiara in honor of her 12th trip around the sun.

The proud mom captioned the photo with 12 tiny pink hearts.

The Dawson's Creek star clearly likes to make her daughter feel special on her big day. Last year, Holmes celebrated with several birthday cakes and a glittery "Happy Birthday" sign. She also posted a photo of a balloon-filled hallway.

"A very HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my sweetie," the star wrote at the time.