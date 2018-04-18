Khloe Kardashian's Family "Furious" at Tristan Thompson: How Kris Jenner Is Keeping the Peace

What should have been the happiest day of Khloe Kardashian's life—the birth of her daughter, True Thompson—was marred by scandal. Days before she became a mom on Apr. 12, Tristan Thompson was accused of cheating on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians—with multiple women!—over the course of several months. Tristan has not commented on the allegations, even after pictures and videos emerged and showed him behaving inappropriately on the road.
Khloe gave birth in Cleveland, and several family members were by her side during the delivery. When first addressed their daughter's birth, Khloe told fans on Instagram that baby True had "completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE." Making no mention of her problems with Tristan, Khloe said it was "such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family!"
Thanks to her mom, Kris Jenner, Khloe has been able to find the silver lining.
"Khloe has loved having Kris by her side throughout everything. She really helped ease the process and transition," a source tells E! News exclusively. The momager has also "been a "buffer" between Khloe, Tristan and the NBA player's family. "It was very stressful once the baby was born," since Khloe "was very overwhelmed" with new motherhood and the state of her relationship. "Kris really helped with the entire process and helped her remain calm and ease her mind," the source adds. Having Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian visit also lifted her spirits, according to the source. "Everyone has been very supportive and attentive."
Kim, who just returned to California, wants Khloe to stay positive. "I'm so happy for you! Your baby girl is so beautiful!" she tweeted Apr. 13. "You are so strong, you made that look so easy!"
Privately, however, Khloe's family is livid. "The Kardashian family has been very cold towards Tristan since the scandal broke. They aren't pleased with him at all and are heartbroken for Khloe. Everyone has remained civil this past week for the sake of the baby, but deep down they are all furious. They feel Tristan was deceitful and are ashamed that he was lying to all of them," the source tells E! News. "Loyalty is huge in their family, and once the trust is lost, it's hard to get everyone on board again. The family has Khloe's back and are only worried about making sure True is taken care of on all fronts. They are urging her to do what's best for True."
And that's exactly what she's doing. "Khloe is mesmerized and completely in love with the baby. All she's thinking about is caring for the baby and being positive," another insider told E! News earlier this week. "She hasn't made any decisions on what she's going to do regarding Tristan. She is overcome with emotion and can't think about anything other than the baby right now."
On her app Wednesday, Khloe told her paid subscribers how her family has prepared her for the joys and pains of parenthood. "My sisters are all such phenomenal moms! I can't say exactly what advice or skills I'll be taking from them, but I'm going to remain awe-inspired by how they can handle it all. I hope that comes easily for me. Even though I'm not big on taking advice—I don't believe there's only one-way-or-the-highway and we all have to adapt into our own routines—it's so comforting to know that I have sisters whom I can ask about anything that may come up," the E! star blogged. "Just by observing them as moms, I've already learned so much."